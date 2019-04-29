Can a state allow its prisoners to use cell phones by regulating their calls and Internet usage?

Yes, says an Aam Aadmi Party leader seeking to gain entry into the 17th Lok Sabha from Ludhiana constituency.

The answer forms part of Tejpal Singh Gill’s doctoral thesis – Organization And Working of Model Jails in Punjab-A Study of Stakeholder Perception. The 32-year-old Sunday received his doctoral degree at Panjab University, Chandigarh, in the presence of vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

In a state, where jails minister gets a congratulatory call from a prison inmate a day after he takes charge — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had revealed as much — and where photographs of birthday celebrations and selfies from barracks crop up on Facebook regularly, Gill’s thesis suggests some interesting possibilities. Click here for more election news

“It has become so common a feature with the prisoners to use cell phones in the jails… prisoners take pride coming live on Facebook or uploading their pictures. Other day, a group of prisoners celebrated birthday of one of their leaders and posted pictures on Facebook. It is serious cause of worry as it not only threatens the security of prisons but also makes mockery of the system…,” an excerpt from the thesis reads.

Citing an example of Beveren Prison in Antwerp of Belgium, where prisoners are reportedly given limited access to internet to read books and take legal help among others, the thesis states, “The problem (in Punjab jails) can be addressed in two ways; one by strictly banning the cell phones and the other by allowing the inmates to use cell phones, provided to them at their cost, but which are regulated and chats are recorded for security purposes”.

The prison in Antwerp also allows the prisoners access to internet for making calls and downloading films, Gill’s theory reads, adding, “The system, PrisonCloud, grants access to certain sites. It is a radical move, which may allow prisoners opportunities to leisure and education”.

Gill told The Indian Express that he visited two Punjab jails – Faridkot Modern Jail and Kapurthala Modern Jail – where he interviewed a total of 300 inmates. He also interviewed 100 jail staffers and an equal number of visitors. The AAP candidate, who works as an ad-hoc assistant professor at Govind National College (Narangwal) in Ludhiana, says after the interviews he felt that prisoners should be allowed to access internet and make calls to their families/friends but under regulations.

“Even now I have at least 50 working cellphone numbers of jail inmates. Nearly 95 per cent prisoners have cellphones. So how exactly is the ban successful? Instead, they should be allowed to keep cellphones, make limited calls to their families, and access internet for education, entertainment or for legal help. However, all of this should be regulated and recorded for security purposes to check misuse,” says Gill.

Other issues highlighted by Gill in his thesis include: easy availability of drugs inside jails, poor cleanliness and hygiene in washrooms, poor quality of food, rampant corruption, and casual attitude of administration towards genuine demands of prisoners etc.