In Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, SDM’s hot air balloon won’t let you miss voting day

WITH VOTING day approaching, election officials in Kapurthala are literally reaching for the skies when it comes to thinking up innovative ideas to get the electorate to exercise its right judiciously.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)-cum-Assistant Returning Officer Navneet Bal has got a massive balloon put up at a height of 100 feet in her office situated in the heart of Sultanpur Lodhi town, with a message urging people “to exercise their vote on May 29, 2019”. Click here for more election news

D P S Kharbanda, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, Kapurthala, said this idea was conceived by the SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. He said this is the first time this method has been used to appeal to voters.

The district administration had Kapurthala had earlier organised a mini-marathon — ‘Kapurthala Run for Vote’ — on March 31 in which senior citizens led runners from different walks of lives to propagate the punchline — ‘Run for health, ready to vote’.