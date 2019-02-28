Punjab: Gen J J Singh to fight from Khadoor Sahib seat on SAD (Taksali) ticket

Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) on Wednesday announced that former Army chief Joginder Jaswant Singh will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its ticket from Khadoor Sahib constituency. Border villages of Tarn Taran fall in this constituency.

During a rally on Wednesday, SAD (Taksali) president Jathedar Ranjit Singh Brahampura appealed to all party workers and people from the area to vote General J J Singh.

The former Army chief had entered politics in 2017 and contested Assembly polls from Patiala on a Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) ticket against Capt Amarinder Singh.

Khadoor Sahib is also considered panthik constituency. On if the shadow of Operation Blue Star have any impact on his political prospects, he said, “I was against military action in 1984. It was a mistake by then Army chief to carry out that action. He should had told the government that it was the job of the police or paramilitary. We fight against the enemy and if I were the chief at that time then I would had suggested otherwise.”

Asked about the possibility of a military conflict between India and Pakistan, the former Army Chief said: “I want to ensure the people of the border belt that there would be no war with Pakistan at this moment. Yes, India has given a message to Pakistan but it will not result in a war. I understand that war has a different meaning for the border belt. Media should not overreact. Armies cannot fight like this. Wars are not fought like this. You can tell people that J J Singh has said that there is no need to panic. We should be alert but there is nothing to be worried.”