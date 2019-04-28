Punjab: For three women candidates — wives of political leaders — three different battles

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur, former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former state Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo’s wife Harbans Kaur Dullo are slogging it out in Punjab for securing a seat each in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Advertising

While Preneet Kaur, a former union minister is seeking a referendum on her husband’s governance, Harbans Kaur, the estranged wife of sitting Rajya Sabha MP, is fighting a battle of identity after breaking away from her husband’s party. For Harsimrat, Union minister in Narendra Modi cabinet, it is battle that seeks to resurrect the Shiromani Akali Dal that was rendered a pale shadow of itself in 2017 assembly election owing to the anti-incumbency wave and anger of the electorate at emotive issue of sacrilege.

Preneet Kaur, contesting from the home turf of Patiala, is pitted against sitting MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who was elected from the seat as the Aam Aadmi Party candidate but is contesting the polls as nominee of the new outfit – Nawan Punjab Party. Winning the seat for Preneet, a three-time MP who lost to Gandhi in 2014 General Elections, is crucial as a defeat would have a bearing not only on her but also on her CM husband. Patiala is the home district of Amarinder Singh who is also the legislator from Patiala (urban) Assembly segment.

She is seeking votes on Amarinder “bringing a change” in Punjab after 10-year “misrule” of Akalis. Often called the Maharani Sahiba, owing to her husband’s family’’s royal past, Preneet is known as an accessible leader, who has kept in touch with her workers and voters.

Advertising

For Harsimrat, who is seeking a third consecutive term from Bathinda, this year’s election is crucial. She had had a care in 2014 when She scraped through against estranged cousin Manpreet Badal, who had been fielded by the Congress, by a narrow margin of about 19,500 votes. Manpreet had also managed to narrow the vote share gap too – he secured 42.09 per cent against Harsimrat’s 43.73 per cent. A big win for Harsimrat will go a long way in giving a booster shot to the Akali Dal cadres who have remained demoralised after the party’s worst ever performance in the last Assembly election.

Her victory would also change the narrative by the Congress and other rivals that Akalis need to be punished for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib at Faridkot’s Bargari village and subsequent police firings at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in which two protesters were killed.

With Manpreet, now the finance minister in the Punjab cabinet, expressing reluctance, the Congress has fielded know Badal baiter, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against Harsimrat. Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who quit AAP and floated his own Punjab Ekta Party, is also contesting against her as a candidate of the Punjab Democratic Alliance, an umbrella body of six political outfits.

For Harbans Kaur, a former Congress MLA from Khanna, her election from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency as AAP candidate would be her “revenge” on the Punjab CM, who had “denied her ticket in 2007 assembly polls despite her backing Amarinder when senior leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal had revolted against him during his last term”. She is also angry with the Congress as it nominated only one woman candidate – the CM’s wife – for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab. “Why cannot they walk the talk? Was there no other woman in the party?” she asks.

Her husband continues to be with Congress and has made it clear that he would not campaign for her. Chairman of Congress’s election management committee, Lal Singh, has gone on record to say that Harbans is estranged from her husband.

Fatehgarh Sahib is witnessing a contest between two former IAS officers – Dr Amar Singh, fielded by the Congress, and Darbara Singh of the SAD.