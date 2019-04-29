Punjab: Farmers to launch fresh protests from today

As the day of polling in Punjab draws near, farmers in the state are all set to start another protest from Monday till the election day on May 19 to push for their demands which include poor price for their crops, delayed payments.

The village level protests beginning tomorrow will be led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan, and between May 12 to 14, seven farmer outfits will hold a massive protest in Patiala, the home town of the Punjab CM.

“We will start village level-protests like ‘Jaago’ (awakening march), rallies at the village level from tomorrow asking farmers to vote as per their conscience,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan , the general Secretary of BKU Ugrahan.

A cane grower and president of Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society of Cane Growers, Baldev Singh Sirsa, said that Rs 1200 crore of this season and Rs 92 crore of last season cane payment is still pending towards the private and cooperative sugar mills of Punjab while the cane crushing season is almost ended. Click here for more election news

“If they are not releasing crushed cane’s money even during elections, then what can we expect from them after elections,” said Sirsa, adding that already flex board are being made to be put up at entrances of villages appealing parties not to enter the village unless they promise about clearing these dues in writing.

“We have also coined several slogans including “Modi Kisan Virodhi” (Modi anti farmers) and “Captain Di Sarkar, Ganne da Kisan Behaal” (Captain’s government, cane grower in pain) and several such,” he said.

“We will make farmers aware of how the central government has treated the farming community in past five years and what state government has done to them in the past two years and then they will decide as per their own wisdom,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of BKU Ekta (Dakunda).

Farmer Gurcharan Singh (50) from Kanakwal village in Sangrur, said: “If the state government is bad for farmers, Centre is worse as it did not waive a single penny in farm debt.”