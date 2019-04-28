Derogatory remarks: Himachal Congress writes to EC, seeks ban on Satpal Singh Satti till polls are over

The Himachal Pradesh Congress has lodged yet another complaint with the Election Commission against Satpal Singh Satti demanding that the state BJP chief be barred from campaigning until May 19, when Lok Sabha voting ends, for alleged remarks made at a recent rally, party leaders said Saturday. The EC has already issued three notices to Satti for alleged derogatory remarks during public rallies in different parts of the state.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the fresh complaint was filed against Satti for using the term ‘chandal chowkri’ (group of demons) to describe Congress leaders during an election meeting at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on Thursday.

“Satti has been continuously using derogatory language against Congress leaders, so he should be permanently banned from campaigning for this Lok Sabha elections,” Thakur said while addressing the media here Saturday.

“After he passed derogatory remarks against (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi ji, in his speech at Solan district’s Ramshehar, we wrote to the EC requesting that he be barred from campaigning till the elections in the state are over. However, the election poll panel had barred him only for 48 hours,” Rathore added.

Considering Satti’s recent speeches in Ramshehar on April 13, in Bhanjal in Una district on April 14, and in Mandi on Wednesday, the Himachal Congress has once again written to the EC reiterating that “Satti be banned from campaigning” throughout the election season, he added.

Earlier, the EC, in its April 19 order, had barred Satti from holding public rallies for 48 hours for “indecent” and “derogatory” remarks aimed at Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ramshehar village in Solan district on April 14.

The EC issued a second notice to Satti for alleged derogatory remarks against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The commission had warned him against making personal comments on political rivals.

Though a third notice was sent to Satti on April 25, the EC is yet to decide on taking any action in the matter. Mandi Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Rugved Thakur had sought an explanation from Satti why action should not be taken against him for making ‘derogatory’ and ‘inciting’ remarks.

The third notice was issued on the complaint of the Mandi block Congress president where it was alleged that Satti made derogatory and inciting remarks at an election rally at Seri Manch before filing of nomination papers by party candidate Ramswroop Sharma in Mandi on April 24, Rathore added.

“We will cut arms of those who are pointing fingers at BJP leaders or the PM. Had it not been the model code of conduct, he would have given a befitting reply to the Congress. If anyone calls our leader ‘chor’ (thief), are we expected to remain quiet?” the BJP leader is quoted by the complainant as saying in Hindi at the rally.

On April 13, while addressing party workers at Ramshehar, Satti had referred to a purported Facebook post to use a cuss word in the context of Gandhi. As a result, the election commission had barred him from campaigning for 48 hours.

On April 14, during an election rally at Bhanjal, Satti had made derogatory remarks against Gandhi’s personal life.