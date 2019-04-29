Punjab: Congress approaches EC, seeks action against SAD

After a series of complaints to the Election Commission by the Shiromani Akali Dal against Congress, it is now the turn of ruling party to accuse SAD of poll code violation.

The Congress has alleged that SAD is circulating a “misleading pamphlet” which targets the policy issues having a direct bearing on four types of voters – labourers, SCs, BCs, farmers and government employees. The party has sought an action against Akalis on the issue.

In a complaint made by General Secretary, PPCC, Captain Sandeep Sandhu to the Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju, it has been pointed out that a careful perusal of 35 points mentioned in the pamphlet directly violates the provisions of Model Code of Conduct. Click here for more election news

Sandhu further mentioned that these above mentioned voters were the backbone of the state economy and were being targeted with false information on policy matters not only to manipulate their minds against the Chief Minister, Punjab but was also in clear violation of fundamental component of General Elections, ie free and fair elections.

Apart from this, the Congress claims that the pamphlet is being used to mislead voters in the name of religion.

In another complaint, Congress has immediately demanded stringent action against SAD-BJP regarding “gross misconduct” for misusing Cinema multiplexes and PTC Channel to run false advertisement in their favour to malign the name of Chief Minister, Punjab and Congress party.

The Congress party demanded a stern and urgent action against SAD (Badal) and BJP for this blatant illegal action and necessary action to ban screening of particular advertisement which presently was being openly screened all over Punjab in cinemas and PTC channels.