Jalandhar: A candidate with Rs 1,329 in his bank account, and no property to declare

Jalandhar constituency saw a poorest of poor candidate file his nomination papers Tuesday. He has Rs 1,329 in his personal bank account and has no property to declare in his affidavit.

He is a daily wager and press secretary of the Pendu Mazdoor Union (a union of poor labourers of rural areas).

Meet Kashmir Ghugshore, 40, a matriculate and ITI diploma holder, is contesting his fourth election. He had contested three Assembly elections unsuccessfully in 2007, 2012 and 2017 from Kartarpur and Shahkot Assembly segments. Click here for more election news

He is contesting as CPIML New Democracy party candidate.

“We have been moving from village to village daily to take up the issues of poor labourers. They are our supporters,” said Ghugshore, adding that his only aim to contest is to fight for the rights and dignity of poor labourers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I have never won the elections in the past but my fight will continue because I want to do something for the poor. Even people who contest on the issue of upliftment of the down-trodden after winning start filling their pockets and hardly work for the welfare of the people.

“They don’t just need atta dal but also a dignified life, which they are not getting. Even today, the safai karamcharis of Punjab’s villages are getting just Rs 300 per month. Which world we are living in? Can these governments at state and Centre tell us?” he asked.

In his affidavit, Ghugshore and his spouse have mentioned the two marla (450 sq feet) houses each which too belong to their respective parents and are not their personal property.

“We had Rs 15,000 in cash, of which Rs 12,500 was deposited as nomination fee today. We will meet our supporters and ask for the vote as we don’t have any money to spend,” he added.