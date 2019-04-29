Punjab: After ‘moisture loss’ cut, fresh dismay for farmers as govt imposes ‘luster loss’ cut

Due to recent rains, Punjab’s farmers — who were waiting for a compensation and relaxation in the moisture level in wheat crop — have to face a new cut of Rs 4.60 per quintal for loss of luster kernel of wheat.

The government has issued new specifications pertaining to relaxation in luster loss.

Farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents) said that due to these new specifications, state procurement agencies under the pressure of central agency Food Corporation of India (FCI), are asking arhtiyas, who purchase farmers’ crop to sell to government agencies, to bring the entire remaining crop including which even meets the prescribed limits, under this new cut.

Till date, more than 50% of the total crop, which is expected to be around 170-180 lakh metric tonnes this year, has already been procured by state agencies. Click here for more election news

After getting these new specifications from the Government of India, the food, civil supply, consumer affairs department of Punjab issued letters dated April 27 in English and Punjabi carrying instructions.

The instructions, while silent on the moisture issue, says that Rs 4.60 cut per quintal would be levied for loss of lustre beyond 75 per cent.

After this, cut the crop rate would be Rs 1,835.40 per quintal against Rs 1,840 per quintal MSP.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kidan Union (BKU) Ekta (Dakuanda), said that instead of giving compensation for the loss of grain and relaxation in moisture level, the government bringing the crop under this new cut is a “shameful act” by both Union and state governments. “They do not have any infrastructure to judge the loss of luster in crop then how they can put this cut which will only increase corruption and loot of farmers,” he added.

Farmers are already not getting the full MSP of the crop at Rs 1,840 per quintal because of several cuts in the name of moisture etc. President of the Punjab Arhtiya Association, Vijay Kalra, said that issuing such instructions at this hour when more than 50% crop has already been purchased by agencies is beyond understanding.

“The Government of India could have avoided this cut easily as it is not big thing for the government and is one for farmers,” he said.