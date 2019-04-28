Punjab: AAP in a quandary as in audio clip Fatehgarh Sahib nominee says ‘don’t know how she landed in party’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has landed in a quandary over Harbans Kaur Dullo, its candidate for Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, after an audio clip went viral in which a woman is heard seeking support from someone and, when told that she had made a mistake by joining AAP, saying that even she did not know how it happened. The voice in the clip is purportedly that of Dullo.

The lady is also heard saying that the Congress did not offer her any post of chairman despite the fact that she had been a supporter of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh even though her husband Shamsher Singh Dullo, a former state Congress president and a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, was not on good terms with him.

Asked whether the party will rethink her candidature, Aman Arora, chairman of AAP campaign committee, avoided a direct answer saying they will go by the wish of the volunteers and workers on the ground.

“Harbans Dullo was a passive support of the AAP for long time and she was named the candidate for Fathegarh Sahib only after the originally named candidate suggested her name saying she was a better choice,” he said while speaking to media persons here.

Dullo, a former Congress MLA joined the AAP on April 17 and was immediately rewarded with the ticket for Fatehgarh Sahib (reserved) Lok Sabha seat, replacing Baljinder Singh Chaundha, whose name the party had announced earlier.

Arora, who had been castigating the Congress for having poached Nazar Singh Manshahia, who was elected MLA from Mansa on party ticket, was again on the backfoot when asked about inducting Dullo. He reiterated that that Dullo had been tacitly in favour of the AAP.

While Dullo was not available for comments, a senior AAP leader said that the party was looking for a way out of the embarrassing situation. Suspended AAP MLA, Kanwar Sandhu had opposed Dullo’s induction into the party saying that all norms were being thrown to the winds by inducting Congress leaders and then offering them a Lok Sabha ticket on the same day.

All MLAs of the party, except Bathinda Lok Sabha candidate Baljinder Kaur, were present in Chandigarh Saturday at an emergency meeting called in the aftermath of Manshahia’s resignation. Arora said that the party workers were being misled by the rumours that more AAP legislators were on their way to joining the Congress.