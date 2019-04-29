6 months after first visit to Jalandhar, UP woman enters poll fray

52-year-old Urmila visited Jalandhar for the first time six months ago. A few visits is back and forth from her native place Baraut town in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district to the city is all it took for her to decide on entering the poll fray from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

As per her election affidavit, Urmila is a Dalit who has studied till Class 8. She has Rs 295 in her bank account and owns no property. She has filed her nomination as Ambedkar National Congress candidate.

After filing her papers, Urmila has now returned to Baghpat after having told her relatives in the area to look for a rented accommodation for her. She will return on April 30 to start her campaign.

“Party president Mohammad Qzam Ali Khan, national president of our Hyderabad-based party, would come to support me here,” she said, adding that several people from her district were settled in Jalandhar villages and she will seek their support. “Gaon ke gaon basse huye hain humare jile ke yehan.” She, however, adds that her party has workers in Laudhiana and Chandigarh, but none in Jalandhar. Mukesh Parcha, convener of the party who is contesting from Chandigarh, said it was just the beginning of their party in Punjab and currently only two candidates from Punjab were contesting — from Jalandhar and Ludhiana. He said the main purpose of contesting this election was to make a beginning in Punjab which has large Dalit population.