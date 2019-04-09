Lok Sabha elections: Pulled up by CM, sparring saffron leaders bury the hatchet, show united front

After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called them up and asked them to patch up, two warring saffron party leaders — BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap and Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne — on Monday “buried their differences” and decided to work unitedly in the interest of the ‘maha-yuti’ in Maval constituency. Both held a joint press conference in the afternoon, putting up a united front. The Sena alliance has renominated Barne, the sitting MP from Maval, for the polls.

Till Sunday evening though, there were no signs of a thaw between the two leaders. It all began after state Cabinet minister and CM’s special envoy Girish Mahajan landed in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday evening — the second time in a week — and held a closed-door meeting with both Jagtap and Barne. Even as the meeting was underway with both sticking to their arguments, the CM called up around 1 am and spoke to both leaders. He apparently told them to end their dispute and start working for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “As far as I know, the CM rapped both Jagtap and Barne and told them to get down to the crucial task of ensuring the alliance candidate’s victory,” said BJP leader Amar Moolchandani, who in the morning held another round of discussion with Jagtap and Barne.

At the press conference, Barne said that he had withdrawn all the allegations he made against the BJP and its leaders during the last three-four years. “Those were politically motivated allegations. It was part of our party’s political strategy. I withdraw all the allegations in the interest of the alliance and the nation,” Barne said.

On the other hand, Jagtap said, “We had differences between us but nothing personal against each other. We criticised each other on development issues and there was nothing personal.”

Jagtap said that instead of looking at others’ faults, he believed in introspecting. “Accordingly, we decided to resolve the issues which were borne out of misunderstandings. The BJP believes in the philosophy of putting the nation first before the party and individual. The nation needs Narendra Modi as the PM and, therefore, we have decided to come on a common platform. There is time for everything and time has come now,” he said.

Barne told this newspaper that the CM spoke to him and Jagtap when they were holding a meeting around 1 am. “The CM urged us to patch up and work in the interest of the alliance,” he said. “Before the CM’s call, even Uddhav had spoken to both of us,” he added.

BJP MP Amar Sable, who was also present on the occasion, said the latest development augurs well for the alliance candidate in Maval constituency. “Both Jagtap and Barne coming together is good news for the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

Two other local leaders, BJP’s Sarang Kamtekar and Jeetendra Nanaware, too patched up. “We all want to work as one force, not a divided unit,” said Moolchandani. Before the Shiv Sena and BJP struck a pre-poll alliance, Jagtap was preparing to contest from Maval to avenge his defeat by Barne in 2014.