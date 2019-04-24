PM’s chair not up for auction: Narendra Modi to Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that if the PM’s post had been up for auction, the Trinamoool Congress and Congress would have tried to buy it with money looted through scams.

“Our Didi (TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister. If it was possible to get the PM post by auction, both the Congress and Didi would have willingly participated. They would have come with the money they looted through scams. But Didi, you cannot buy this chair in an auction. It needs the blessings of 130 crore Indians,” said Modi.

“Before 2014, the Congress government made a record in corruption and scams. Today the TMC government is giving tough competition to the Congress in corruption. Corruption and crime are non-stop in TMC rule. And speed-breaker Didi is also there,” he added.

Modi was addressing a public meeting in Asansol — one of the two seats the BJP won in West Bengal in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has re-nominated Babul Supriyo from the seat.

“Speed-breaker Didi is rattled by the first two phases of polling. So much so that she is now abusing Modi and pointing fingers at the Election Commission,” the PM said.

Modi also brought up the issue of Bangladeshi actors allegedly campaigning for ruling party candidates in West Bengal. “Today TMC’s condition has become such that people are not turning up for rallies. They are forced to call film actors from a foreign land…” he said.

“I am your chowkidar. Soon, not only the country, but even in West Bengal, people who will give direction to the country will be the people who say Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Modi also targeted the TMC on chit fund scams, crime and infiltration, apart from leaders of the Mahagathbandhan. “They want two Prime Ministers, on for India and one for Jammu and Kashmir. Will you accept this? While we take strong steps against terrorists and hit inside Pakistan, Didi is asking for proof. But here she is coming to the help of people who are trying to hide proof of scams which looted the poor. In Kolkata all leaders joined hands and had only one thing to say, ‘Modi Hatao’,” said Modi.

Speaking in Odisha earlier in the day, Modi drew a parallel between the situation in the BJD-ruled state and West Bengal to take a dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “In the first two phases, I refrained from criticising Naveen Babu. I wanted him to get a spectacular farewell since he served Odisha for so many years. He should not be humiliated. I wanted a good farewell,” Modi said in Kendrapara. “However, in the last 10-12 days, Bengal-like violence has been used. Odisha wanted to give you a respectful farewell like they do with their guests. Now they will throw you out with anger. You will not be spared.”

Modi was referring reports of violence against BJP workers in the run-up to the third phase of elections. A senior BJP worker, Manguli Jena, was shot dead in Khordha, while the party’s Bhubaneswar-Central MLA candidate Jagannath Pradhan reported a crude bomb attack.

At another rally in Balasore, Modi targeted the state government over the chit fund scam and anti-satellite missile test. “Everyone was proud of the test. But mahamilawatis (opposition parties) are not proud…They say Modi should have kept this a secret. Have we stolen from or harmed anyone? The cowardly Congress government had not tested this capability for years,” he said.