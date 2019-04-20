‘Speed breaker’ Mamata has lost her sleep after two phases of Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said “speed breaker didi” has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally in South Dinajpur district, the Prime Minister said, “Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the reports that came in post the first and second phase of polling in the state.”

Advertising

PM Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of ‘maa, mati and manush’ (mother, land and people). He further attacked her for allowing people from the “neighbouring country” to campaign for the TMC, and said, “It is shameful that people from the neighbouring country are campaigning for the TMC. This was done by the party to appease the minority community.” Follow Lok Sabha elections LIVE Updates

His ‘neighbouring country’ remark comes a few days after two Bangladeshi actors’ visa was cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs after they were allegedly found campaigning for the TMC in West Bengal.

The PM attacked the opposition parties as well and said, “Be it TMC, Congress or the Left Front, they only know how to discriminate. Whereas Chowkidar’s government is working on the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.'” He further added that the schemes of the Modi government are benefitting a large number of Dalits, the backward classes and the underprivileged.

He also criticised Mamata for seeking proof for the air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot and instead asked her to collect evidence against those behind the chit fund scams.