Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally in Panaji

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address a rally in Goa’s Panaji. The coastal state, which has two Lok Sabha seats (North Goa and South Goa), will go to polls on April 23. A total of 11,35,810 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Both seats are currently held by the ruling BJP.

The BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiv Sena, the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Independents are in the fray for the two parliamentary seats. While the BJP has renominated its sitting MPs, Shripad Naik (North Goa) and Narendra Sawaikar (South Goa), the main opposition the Congress has fielded its state unit president Girish Chodankar in North Goa and former MP Francisco Sardinha from South Goa.

