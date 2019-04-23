Lok Sabha elections: One killed in Bengal, poll official thrashed in UP

As people across the country vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, violent clashes between supporters of rival parties were reported. While one person died in West Bengal, a polling official was thrashed in Uttar Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 LIVE news
Bomb hurled, one dead in Bengal
A voter was killed and two suffered injuries after clashes broke out between Congress and Trinamool workers in Hussainabad district of West Bengal. This is the first casualty reported from West Bengal during the 17th Lok Sabha polls. The victim, identified as 52-year-old Tiyarul Sheikh, had queued up to cast his vote when the clashes broke out. Kalam was caught in the fray. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Congress claimed Tiarul was a member of the party and accused the TMC for the clash.
Meanwhile, ANI released a video of a group of men throwing, what appears to be, a locally made bomb at a polling booth. The bomb was hurled at polling booth no 27,28 in Murshidabad’s Raninagar area The men hurling the bombs ran away minutes after it exploded. However, no one was injured in the incident.
BJP workers beat up polling officials in UP
In Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, a polling official was beaten by BJP workers who accused him of asking some women voters to vote for “Cycle” (Samajwadi party). The polling official, Mohd Zubair was removed from booth no 231 after the incident. In a video released by ANI, the polling officer can be seen being thrashed by BJP workers. Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged EVM malfunctioning at various booths calling it “criminal negligence for a polling exercise”.
PDP workers beat NC supporter
In Kashmir where voting took place for Anantnag, supporters of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party clashed at a polling booth in Bijbehara. In a video released by ANI, supporters of PDP were seen attacking an NC supporter alleging bogus voting.