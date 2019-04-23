Lok Sabha elections: One killed in Bengal, poll official thrashed in UP

As people across the country vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, violent clashes between supporters of rival parties were reported. While one person died in West Bengal, a polling official was thrashed in Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 LIVE news

Advertising

Bomb hurled, one dead in Bengal

A voter was killed and two suffered injuries after clashes broke out between Congress and Trinamool workers in Hussainabad district of West Bengal. This is the first casualty reported from West Bengal during the 17th Lok Sabha polls. The victim, identified as 52-year-old Tiyarul Sheikh, had queued up to cast his vote when the clashes broke out. Kalam was caught in the fray. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Congress claimed Tiarul was a member of the party and accused the TMC for the clash.

Another Congress worker Mehboob Sheikh and one TMC worker Tahijul Sheikh have been injured in the incident. They have been admitted to Lalbagh Hospital in a critical condition. 18-year-old, Mehtab Sheikh- son of the deceased, said, “My father was attacked with a hansua (a sharp weapon) and was bleeding profusely. I took him to the hospital in a motorbike. The doctors said he has expired.” The Election Commission has sought a report from Murshidabad district administration on the incident.

#WATCH West Bengal: Unidentified men hurled a bomb near polling booth no-27,28 in Murshidabad's Raninagar area. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/9qUkhxBJ8Q — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Meanwhile, ANI released a video of a group of men throwing, what appears to be, a locally made bomb at a polling booth. The bomb was hurled at polling booth no 27,28 in Murshidabad’s Raninagar area The men hurling the bombs ran away minutes after it exploded. However, no one was injured in the incident.

BJP workers beat up polling officials in UP

In Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, a polling official was beaten by BJP workers who accused him of asking some women voters to vote for “Cycle” (Samajwadi party). The polling official, Mohd Zubair was removed from booth no 231 after the incident. In a video released by ANI, the polling officer can be seen being thrashed by BJP workers. Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged EVM malfunctioning at various booths calling it “criminal negligence for a polling exercise”.

#WATCH Moradabad: BJP workers beat an Election Official at booth number 231 alleging he was asking voters to press the 'cycle' symbol of Samajwadi party pic.twitter.com/FokdXCAJ1z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2019

PDP workers beat NC supporter

In Kashmir where voting took place for Anantnag, supporters of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party clashed at a polling booth in Bijbehara. In a video released by ANI, supporters of PDP were seen attacking an NC supporter alleging bogus voting.