Lok Sabha elections Phase 5: Rahul, Sonia bastions go to polls along with 51 seats across 7 states

Several prominent leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani, are in the fray in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will see voting across seven states in 51 constituencies.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand will go to polls, in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Ladakh division following its split from the Kashmir division earlier this year.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).

This is an important phase for BJP in Uttar Pradesh since it had won 12 of the 14 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won only Rae Bareli and Amethi — the only two constituencies where the party succeeded out of the 80 seats in the state.

Seats going to polls in fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections:

Besides, re-polling will be conducted in five polling booths for three Assembly and five Lok Sabha segments in three districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Bihar (5 seats): Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats): Anantnag (Shopian and Pulwama districts), Ladakh

Jharkhand (4 seats): Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Madhya Pradesh (7 seats): Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Rajasthan (12 seats): Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Uttar Pradesh (14 seats): Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda

West Bengal (7 seats): Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uleberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

Key contests and seats to watch out for:

The fifth phase will see voting in many high-profile seats. In Uttar Pradesh, both Rae Bareli and Amethi — constituencies which are traditional strongholds of Congress — will see a riveting contest, with the SP-BSP alliance lending their support to the party.

Sitting MP and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is seeking to defend his turf and win the Amethi seat for the fourth time. His main challenger is Union minister Smriti Irani, who brought down Rahul’s victory margin to just over a lakh in 2014.

Amethi has seen an intense campaign by both the BJP and Congress, with the Grand Old Party accusing the former of trying to bribe voters. The BJP, on the other hand, flagged Congress’s dynastic politics as the bane of Amethi and sought to woo locals with development.

In Rae Bareli, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is pitted against former Congress leader Dinesh Pratap Singh, who switched the BJP recently.

Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal brigand Malkhan Singh. Malkhan Singh has been fielded by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, floated by Shivpal Yadav.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow and will be up against Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam and Congress’ Pramod Krishnam.

In Jharkhand, two former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, the leader of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), and Arjun Munda of the BJP are contesting from the Koderma and Khunti seats, respectively, while Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha is seeking re-election from Hazaribag.

Former Railway minister and TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi is fighting against BJP’s Arjun Singh and Gargi Chatterjee of CPM from Barrackpore in West Bengal. Arjun Singh, a four-time TMC MLA, had switched to BJP earlier this year.

Coming to the desert state of Rajasthan, the Jaipur Rural seat will see former Olympians Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP) and Krishna Poonia (Congress) locking horns. In Bikaner, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) is facing a tough fight from his cousin and Congress candidate Madangopal Meghwal, a former IPS officer.