Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4, Uttar Pradesh: 58.4% polling, SP alleges delay, EVM snags in Kannauj

Several complaints of faulty EVMs and VVPATs and intimidation of voters were received, mainly in Kannauj. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu said all the complaints had been addressed.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav is seeking her third term from Kannauj and is contesting against BJP candidate Subrat Pathak. (PTI)

THE 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday recorded a turnout of 58.4 per cent.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav is seeking her third term from Kannauj and is contesting against BJP candidate Subrat Pathak.

Speaking to reporters, the CEO said reports were received that due to improper handling of situation at some booths in Shahjahanpur by officials concerned, voting was delayed. While there would be an inquiry, re-polling would take place at booths where polling was delayed by more than two hours, he added.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party lodged a complaint with the CEO, alleging incidents of faulty EVMs and delay in polling in Kannauj. It was also alleged that a police officer was intimidating the voters. “It is sad that on directions of senior police officers, policemen appear to be active in favour of the ruling party instead of doing their duty of ensuring fair elections,” the complaint said.

