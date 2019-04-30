Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4, Bengal: 76% polling, some violence

Amid some incidents of violence and reports of EVM glitches in some areas, 76.66 per cent polling was recorded in eight constituencies of West Bengal on Monday.

The constituencies that went to the polls are Birbhum, Bolpur, Asansol, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Baharampur, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat.

In Asansol, sitting MP and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo said his car was vandalised by TMC workers, while the TMC accused BJP workers of having shattered the windowpanes themselves to incite violence.

ADG (Law and Order) Siddhinath Gupta said six FIRs were lodged, including one against BJP’s Supriyo for allegedly entering polling booths with armed security guards and intimidating CRPF personnel. “Another FIR was lodged after his car was attacked,” Gupta said.

The state’s chief electoral officer, Ariz Aftab, told the media: “Barring some isolated incidents of violence, polling was peaceful. There were two incidents of firing today in Birbhum: at Parui and Dubrajpur. Both took place following altercations between voters and central forces. Another incidence was reported from Hanskhali in Ranaghat, where two persons received minor injuries.” Aftab said the person responsible for the incident has been arrested, and two presiding officers removed in Birbhum. “Approximately 580 companies of CRPF will be deployed in the fifth phase (on May 6),” he added.

BJP candidates Kalyan Choubey (Krishnanagar) and Dudh Kumar Mondal (Birbhum) have been issued showcause notices for allegedly using cellphones inside polling booths.

The EC received 630 complaints, of which it said 602 were resolved.

Alleging malpractice, the BJP demanded repolling at all booths in Birbhum, and at some in Asansol and Ranaghat. “Babul Supriyo’s car was attacked. At several places, our polling agents were not allowed to enter the booths,” state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said. “At many places, people were not allowed to vote. We have brought these issues to the EC’s notice and demanded repolling.”

Supriyo said, “I had received reports that our agents were being driven out of booths. When I visited the booths to reinstate them, TMC workers tried to prevent me — they vandalised my car.” Local TMC leaders alleged that Supriyo was bringing goons to the booths to influence voting.

In Dubrajpur, central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel reportedly fired in the air to control a mob that allegedly clashed with them when they were barred from entering the booths with mobile phones. TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien has lodged a complaint with EC on this.

ADG Gupta said, “About 145 preventive arrests were made; six bombs were recovered. FIRs have been lodged in CAPF firing incidents as well.”