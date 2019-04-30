Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: At 67%, Rajasthan records highest turnout for 13 seats

Rajasthan on Monday recorded its best-ever turnout in Lok Sabha elections with a tentative voting percentage of 67.7 for the 13 seats that went to polls.

The remaining 12 seats will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the election.

According to Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anand Kumar, the state’s previous best turnout was recorded in 2014. That year, the 13 seats that went to polls on Monday recorded 64.27 per cent voting, while the overall voting percentage was 63.11 per cent.

Barmer, where Congress candidate and son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh Manvendra Singh is locked in a tough fight with BJP’s Kailash Chaudhary, witnessed the highest polling percentage at 73.14 per cent. The seat recorded a turnout of 72.56 per cent in 2014.

CEO Kumar said that barring minor incidents, polling was “totally peaceful”. In Jalore, some miscreants threw stones at the car of Congress candidate Ratan Dewasi and ballot units were allegedly damaged in Barmer and Ajmer. “We are satisfied with the voting and want to thank the people of Rajasthan for recording the highest turnout despite scorching heat,” Kumar said.

Director General, Law and Order, M L Lather said that polling was conducted peacefully and “no untoward incident” took place

As many as 28,402 ballot units, 28,412 control unit and 22,882 Voter Verified Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) machines were employed for voting in the 13 seats. Among these, 49 ballot units, 49 control units and 305 VVPAT machines had to be changed.