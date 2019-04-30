Lok Sabha elections: Pav bhaji seller in Gurgaon race

A 48-year-old pav bhaji seller, who has a stall in Gurgaon, resides in Delhi and hails from Bihar, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gurgaon as an Independent candidate for the third consecutive time.

Driven by a desire “to fix the system for the common man”, Kusheshwar Bhagat has also contested in Vidhan Sabha elections in 2009 and 2014.

It was in 2009 when he first decided to contest. “When my children were in school, I saw the hardships faced by the common man because of the messy system in every area… I realised that the only solution was to fight the system from within, and that is why I decided to join politics. There is nobody who is fighting for the common man today, and I want to do that,” says Bhagat.

In 2014, he came in sixth out of 22 candidates, with 7,821 votes. He topped the list of Independent candidates who stood for elections that year. His stall serves as his publicity vehicle, with ‘Contesting. MP, MLA, Gurugram’ written alongside ‘Best Pav Bhaji’. “Some smaller political parties have approached me in the past to contest. But I worry that there is a risk of having my reputation ruined,” he said.