Lok Sabha Elections: Over 800 EVMs, 1,533 VVPATs replaced in Gujarat

Even as the voter turnout in Gujarat for the 26 Lok Sabha seats matched the 2014 record with 63.67 per cent polling by Tuesday evening, the voting was marred with numerous cases of malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPAT sytems. The Election Commission replaced more than 1,533 VVPATs and over 800 EVMs after they malfunctioned.

Over 65,240 VVPATs, 80,344 ballot units and 62,256 control units — that make up an EVM — were used to conduct polls in Gujarat in the third phase. “Among the EVMs and VVPATS used in Gujarat, over 1,533 VVPATS had to be replaced. This is 2.93 per cent of all the VVPATS used in the polls,” officials from the Election Commission told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.

Among EVMs, a total of 814 ballot units (BU) and 882 control units (CU) also had to be replaced during the day. The failure rate among ballot units was 1.19 per cent and that of control units was 1.70 per cent. “The machines were replaced largely because of connection failures among the machines, confusion among poll staff in usage and failure of sensors of the VVPATS that are sensitive to sunlight,” an official said.

A total of 711 VVPATS, 394 ballot units and 571 control units were rejected during the mock polls that were held before polling began at 7 am Tuesday morning. The rest of the failures happened when elections were underway and were promptly replaced.

“We used the latest M3 machines, most of which were brand new and supplied directly to Gujarat for the Lok Sabha polls. So the failure rate of EVMs and VVPATS were less than the 2017 Assembly elections which was over 5 per cent,” the official added. The machines were supplied by Bharat Electronics Limited.

Most of the cases of EVM and VVPAT malfunctioning were reported from Surendranagar and Jamnagar. “This is because, we used M2 machines for the Assembly bypolls at Dhangadhra, which is a part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency, and Jamnagar Rural, a part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat,” the official said.

Polling polling ended without any major incidents. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Valsad constituency in south Gujarat — 74.09 per cent, nearly 2 per cent more than its 2014 turnout of 72.28 per cent. High turnout was recorded in other south Gujarat seats like Bardoli (72.92%), Chhota Udepur (72.91%) and Bharuch (71.77%).