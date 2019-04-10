Lok Sabha elections 2019: Outer Manipur parliamentary seat gears up for polls tomorrow

Preparations are all set for elections to the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat, which goes to polls tomorrow. The second, Inner Manipur parliamentary seat, goes to polls on April 18.

Most of the polling parties including security personnel reached their destination by Wednesday evening. Polling will begin 7 am onwards and conclude at 4 pm.

There are 19,59,429 voters in Manipur. Out of which, 10,10,618 voters will exercise their franchise for the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat, including 495583 male voters and 5,15,022 female voters.

There are 1,562 polling stations in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency, 227 critical and 171 vulnerable.

Of the total 28 Assembly segments, 7 Assembly segments fall under Thoubal district and most of the polling stations are situated in hill districts.

“Out of 1,562 polling stations of the Outer Manipur constituency, there are 88 P-3 polling stations for which the polling parties had left three days ahead of the polling. Another 256 are P-2 polling stations for which the polling party had left two days ahead of the polling. We have some polling stations for which the polling parties have to travel by boat, especially in Jiribam. They must have reached their respective polling stations by now,” said Ramananda Nongmeikapam, Joint Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Manipur.

For the first time, the election office will be providing facilities to pick up and drop the visually impaired and disabled voters, Ramananda said, adding that 3,176 persons with disabilities are on the list.

A helicopter has been kept on standby for emergency services, added the Joint CEO.

He further said that three control rooms were set up at the chief electoral office to track locations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), to report poll percentage every two hours and malpractices and malfunctioning of EVMs.

As a security measure, 90 companies will be deployed in the first phase of election in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency. Eight candidates are in the fray for the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat.