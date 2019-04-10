Lok Sabha elections: One pedal at a time, cyclist wants to tackle pollution, traffic issues

He will be cycling along several routes in the city from Wednesday, posing for selfies with youngsters, women and senior citizens to upload on Instagram and Facebook. This 43-year-old cyclist is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate and the major issues on his agenda are pollution and traffic issues.

“Pune is perfect for cycling, but who is going to tackle the pollution and the traffic issues? I decided enough is enough and what better way than the Lok Sabha elections to highlight these issues? We have to make our roads safer for our children,” says Anand Vanjape.

Cycling for the past eight years, Vanjape, who started a cycling store called NoWorries Bicycles, is also an advertising professional. He knows the fight is going to be a tough one.

“I know the contest is akin to a David versus Goliath. But protests do not work. If I want to change the system, I have to be a part of it and so, I felt this strong urge to contest the elections,” he told The Indian Express.

Vanjape is among 31 candidates who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Pune. A resident of Ideal Colony on Paud Road, Vanjape guides people to promote a lifestyle that includes cycling.

“Pollution is a cause of concern. People don’t realise it. Diseases such as asthma, lung problems, diabetes, obesity and hypertension are part of each household today and despite all of this, not a single political party has taken up the issue of pollution and how they will tackle it,” he said.

By cycling to various parts of the state, Vanjape has promoted several causes. On this International Women’s Day (March 8), Vanjape and 18 others cycled 1,560 km over 15 days from Pune to New Delhi. Besides spreading the message of women empowerment, they also paid a tribute to martyrs at the India Gate in Delhi.

“My family members are happy for me as they know I am the adventurous and rebellious kind,” Vanjape said, adding that he had contested elections as a student leader at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

With the kettle as his symbol, Vanjape looks forward to pushing the pedal and confidently added that he will win by a thumping margin.