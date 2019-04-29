Lok Sabha Elections: Old wounds ‘drying slowly’ amid faultlines in Godhra

AT THE Methodist Church in the Godhra bazar, Reverend Suresh Khristie caters to a “very small number of families”. He came here in 2007, five years after the burning of the train in Godhra and the riots, so “cannot comment” on the change. “But we are at the tri-junction with the Hindu side and the Muslim side… on the third side, we have the road that goes to the District Collector’s office,” he says.

The anti-conversion act is in place, but Khristie says he has never initiated the process to contact the District Collector — a mandatory step for those who wish to change their faith — despite several pleas from families. There are “three levels” of internal checks for any such request within the Church. After that, it is up to the district officials. “We have never got to that stage,” says Khristie.

“The wounds of 2002 are drying slowly. After the Pulwama attacks, we took out a procession” to protest the killings. Other than that, Khristie says, he is a man of faith and will not discuss politics.

Godhra is Ground Zero in more ways than one. Here, the divisions fostered by politics, riots, and “uneven development”, are frozen in the town’s geography.

It’s been 11 years since the Parliamentary constituency was renamed Panchmahal, which includes the district. It falls under Gujarat’s backward districts and receives funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme (BRGFP).

In 2014, of the 9,35,016 votes, BJP won by 1,70,596. But 2017 saw its seven assembly seats witness as much turbulence as the rest of the state. Three seats went to the BJP, two to the Congress, and two to independent MLAs — one Independent MLA later joined the BJP, and the other, the Congress. The Independent who joined the BJP, Ratan Singh Rathore, is the party’s candidate here this time — Godhra voted on April 23 — and May 23 will decide his tussle with Congress’s V Khant.

Line of disconnect

It would seem that 17 years is a long time to get over the tragedy that befell the Sabarmati Express in 2002 at Signal Falia here, in which 57 kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. It became the epicentre of the riots that enveloped the state.

But today, autorickshaw drivers near Signal Falia point to the road under the railway line that, according to them, is the symbol of the disconnect. The metaphors are “developmental”, but it is clear they reflect deeper wounds. “This road connects to the highway, but after just one spell of rains, we cannot use it,” says one of them.

“We have no jobs, many of the houses are still abandoned… five people from my family are in prison, held under the train-burning charge,” says another auto driver.

The area used to be a hub for car repairs and second-hand vehicles. “But after this toofan (of 2002), the market was removed and we are in Simla now, a locality that is further away. Life goes on, with no help from the government, that is what it is,” says Haroon, a driver.

At the BJP candidate’s office, large cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah greet all those who come in. Says Dignesh Parikh, media convenor: “This has been a BJP seat for the past four terms. There are no issues here.” On being pressed, he says, the issues are “development” and “nationalism”, which will ensure victory again. “Rs 400 crore has been announced in this year’s budget for the area, the public and farmers are happy,” says Parikh.

Says his colleague Anand Ghadiyali: “Last time, there was a Modi tsunami, this time there is an undercurrent.” He says 2017 has had “zero effect” although the BJP slid by 16 seats while retaining power. They admit that a communal divide “exists”. “They stay there and do their work, we live separately,” says Ghadiyali.

RSS pracharaks, lawyers and educationists across town say 2002 haunts Godhra. “No industry or branded goods showroom wants to come here,” says Pintobhai Jani, who runs Aman Day School and supports the RSS-BJP. His colleague Nikunjbhai Jani describes the divide as “60% Hindu and 40% Muslim”. “After 2002, there has been no real riot although small tensions occur.” An RSS pracharak says: “We interact with Muslims, there are journeys across the border several times during a day.”

‘Only way border will melt’

In the Muslim areas of the “border”, the question is whether the youth who have not known 2002 can make a fresh start. Sajidaben, an educationist, asks: “How? So many children born after that have never seen their parents together, as they are in jail and parole is infrequent. No one has tried to bridge the divide.”

Pointing to the wall between the track and the car-repair area, Sajidaben’s younger colleague Latifaben says: “It was built to keep us away from the track in 2002. Recently, it was fortified. See the boys standing there and repairing cars? Their shops were taken away and they do their work standing.”

Within the division and the “border”, there is talk of lack of jobs and industry. “There are private banks, and three hotels, but people from outside are worried things may get ugly in an instant,” says Sajidaben.

Residents say what has sparked tension often, is the occasional love affair that transcends the distance and alienation. And caught in the middle of it all, is Dr Sujaat Vali, an atheist who runs rationalist campaigns. “Hardliners on both sides attack me,” he says.

In 2016, Vali organised Junoon, a musical concert that also gave space to four inter-religious couples to speak out. “No one charged for the performance that night. I got attacked a lot on Facebook when I promoted a poster saying ‘Let them Love’. But this is the only way the border will melt.”