Not just Purvanchalis, Delhi BJP wants more communities in campaign net

To appeal to migrant voters in the capital, the Delhi BJP plans to bring Bhojpuri and Haryanvi stars such as Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Sweta Tiwari to campaign and address gatherings in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. But on Saturday, the party also held a gathering of Bengali voters at the Delhi BJP office, 14 Pant Marg, where the slogan ‘Do hazaar unnis (2019), TMC finish’ was raised.

North civic body Mayor Adesh Gupta, who organised the event, said, “This is the first time we have organised a meet for Bengalis in the party office, and more than 800 people living in Delhi turned up. These were mainly people from the Nathua community who are upset with politicians who didn’t fulfill their promises.”

A senior party leader said the Delhi BJP has also held meetings with people from Uttarakhand, and plans to address those from Jharkhand, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, among others.“Delhi is a metropolis in the truest sense, where people from all states live in large numbers. But because the focus had been on a few communities, others felt ignored. The Delhi unit wants that their voices are not just heard, but they also get representation in power,” Delhi BJP media head Pratyush Kanth said.

A senior leader of the BJP said that after the announcement of candidates in the first week of April, the party leaders will bring Bhojpuri actors to draw crowds. While their focus will largely be on the North East and East constituencies, which have a sizeable Purvanchali population, regional actors from Haryana will mostly campaign in the West and South constituencies.

The name of Haryanvi performer Sapna Chaudhary has also been doing the rounds as a campaign probable after photographs emerged of her meeting Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. “I have always said we would want a star like her to join or campaign for us, but whether she will be joining or not is her call,” Tiwari said.

Kanth said, “Why just Sapna, we would love to have other popular Haryanvi stars to campaign for us as well. The kind of reception they receive in bordering areas is much more than a Bollywood star will get.”

Sapna Chaudhary did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment.

While there’s nothing new about roping in star campaigners, the focus on faces that can draw Purvanchali crowds has increased ever since Tiwari took charge in November 2016.