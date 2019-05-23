Lok Sabha elections: New MPs to be lodged in Western Court, state Bhavans

Newly-elected members of the 17th Lok Sabha will be lodged in the Western Court, its newly-built Annexe and state Bhavans, doing away with the system of providing them transit accommodation in five-star hotels.

Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastav, who made this announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, said the move would help save money. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, over 300 people were elected for the first time. Since the outgoing members took time to vacate their official residence, the Lok Sabha Secretariat was forced to make arrangements for the new members’ stay in hotels. Sources disclosed that it cost the exchequer Rs 30 crore. Taking note of this, the House Committee proposed that 88 new blocks and a two-level parking facility be added in the Western Court to address the issue on a permanent basis.

At least 265 rooms will be made available to new MPs in state bhawans.

The counting of votes is to be held on Thursday and the new members are expected to start pouring in from Friday. The process for the election of the new prime minister and the swearing-in of the government will start thereafter.

Shrivastav said registration formalities and all paperwork related to salaries, allowances and a host of other matters would be completed at a single desk.

The Secretariat has also set up helpdesks at all three terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and railway stations in the Capital. A total of 56 nodal officers have been assigned eight to 10 constituencies each to get in touch with the newly elected parliamentarians.