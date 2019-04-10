Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjay Dina Patil files nomination from Mumbai North East

NCP leader Sanjay Dina Patil’s first act on Tuesday after filing his nomination for Mumbai North East was to question why the BJP decided to field Manoj Kotak over sitting MP Kirit Somaiya in the constituency.

“BJP does not trust its own MP, and that’s why it has chosen a corporator over a sitting MP,” said Patil, who was accompanied by NCP spokesperson Sachin Ahir and Congress’ Milind Deora, who is contesting from Mumbai South.

Patil’s procession reached the Election Commission office in Mulund (East) by 1.30 pm and he submitted his affidavit by 2 pm. As per the affidavit submitted, Patil’s assets have seen a 31 per cent increase. While in 2014, he had declared assets worth Rs 1.99 crore, this time, it has increased to Rs 2.60 crore.

A transgender candidate, Jatin Maharaj, also submitted an affidavit at the EC office on Tuesday. Maharaj is contesting as a Durbal Ghatak Aghadi candidate. “I will fight for the people and try to curb inflation.Transgenders should be provided with good education and well-educated transgender should get reservation at government offices. If women are getting reservation, then why not transgenders,” Maharaj asked.

Besides, Maharaj added, he will make sure that the wives of soldiers and policemen who have lost their lives while fighting for the country get government jobs.