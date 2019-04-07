Congress preparing to levy more taxes on middle class if voted to power: PM Modi in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said if the Congress is voted to power, the middle class will be the most affected as it is preparing to levy more taxes on this section. “These parties are preparing to put a big burden on the middle class. Many parties including the Congress have started saying that more taxes will be charged on the middle class,” PM Modi told the crowd at Udaipur in Tripura.

The prime minister alleged the Congress and the Left parties of maintaining a clandestine link and joining hands to oust him. “Beware of the Congress and the Left parties. They display a fight here and maintain a clandestine friendship at the centre”, Modi said during his address. Attacking the Left parties, he said, they consider their “party’s constitution bigger than that of the country’s”.

Modi, who had addressed a rally in Cooch Behar of West Bengal before coming to Tripura, congratulated the people for not bringing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. “Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has been trying its best to make inroads into Tripura, but people haven’t allowed that. They tolerated the atrocities of the Left Front, waiting patiently for the BJP to rise. I thank the people of Tripura for believing in the BJP,” he stated.

BJP state general secretary Pratima Bhowmik is contesting from West Tripura seat against sitting MP and CPIM candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta, meanwhile, the party has fielded tribal leader Rebati Mohan from East Tripura against sitting MP and communist party leader Jitendra Chaudhury.

Tripura, which has two Lok Sabha constituencies – West Tripura and East Tripura (ST reserved), is set to go to polls in two phases on April 11, 18.