Does it behove Rahul to label all Modis as thieves? asks PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it does not behove the chief of the grand old party to call “all Modis” thieves. “Is this the language to be used,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Korba. His counter was in response to Gandhi’s statement asking “why all Modis are thieves?”

The Congress leader had said, “I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

Saying that the Congress has a long experience in treachery and betraying people, Modi added, “The Congress has cut itself from the ground reality for such a long time that it cannot understand the sentiments and requirements of the people. Slavery to one family and following its orders is the only reality of the Congress.”

Meanwhile, attacking the state government under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Prime Minister claimed that the Congress is hand in glove with Naxals. The BJP recently suffered a loss after MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in an IED explosion by Naxals in Dantewada region of the state. The attack took place on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

छत्तीसगढ़ में छोटे आदमियों की, छोटे आदमियों के लिए, छोटे आदमियों द्वारा चुनी गई छोटे आदमियों की सरकार है। अब यही छोटे आदमियों का जनसमूह छत्तीसगढ़ से 11 छोटे आदमियों को अपनी आवाज़ बनाकर संसद भेजेगा और 'बड़े आदमी' बस बड़े-बड़े जुमले ही फेंकते रह जाएंगे। — छोटा आदमी Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 16, 2019

Referring to Naxals, PM Modi also claimed that the Congress poll manifesto talks about giving an open license to those who misguide peaceful tribals in forests. “The Congress’ panja (palm) wants our armed forces to be stripped of their special powers and weaken them. Will you allow the Congress to compromise on national security,” Modi asked.

Responding to PM’s allegation, CM Baghel in a tweet said, “PM Modi becoming the PM was a loss for Chhattisgarh, now once again he is going around making new promises. In Chhattisgarh itself, he had promised Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts that remains a jumla.”