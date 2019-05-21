Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to meet NDA allies today

The meeting, to be held two days before the counting of votes, assumes significance as only three of the nine exit polls have projected the BJP as winning a majority on its own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

With exit polls predicting a clear win for the BJP-led NDA, top leaders of the BJP will meet their allies on Tuesday. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are expected to meet the allies over dinner in the national capital. Shah will also meet BJP ministers on Tuesday evening.

Party sources said Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting.

The meeting, to be held two days before the counting of votes, assumes significance as only three of the nine exit polls have projected the BJP as winning a majority on its own. While Chanakya-News 24, India Today-Axis-My India and NEWS18-IPSOS have shown BJP winning a clear majority on its own, ABP-Nielsen, Neta-NewsX and Republic-C Voter have projected the BJP’s tally way below the magic number. However, all the polls were unanimous in projecting Narendra Modi-led NDA’s return to power.

The counting is to take place on Thursday.

