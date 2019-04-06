At Chhattisgarh rally, PM Modi brings up AFSPA, alleges Congress wants to remove ‘security shield’ of jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the “Congress was fighting to weaken” the country’s army, and to give a “free hand to terrorists and separatists.” Speaking in Chhattisgarh’s Balod while addressing a BJP campaign rally, Modi emphasised the party slogan of a “majboot” government and accused the Congress of corruption.

Advertising

Modi also slammed the Congress manifesto over AFSPA, alleging that the grand old party wanted to remove a “security shield” that “allows jawans to work without fear.”

Follow LOK SABHA Elections LIVE UPDATES

“The BJP government in Chhattisgarh made a successful attempt to remove Maoist violence. In Kanker, our jawans were martyred. But the Congress does not care about this sacrifice. The Congress has said in its manifesto that those that are fighting with terrorists on the border, who are fighting Naxals, who are fighting infiltrators, these jawans who have a special shield because of which they can serve the country without worry, Congress wants to remove it. They have said that if the country gives them a chance, they will remove all these laws. Do you agree with this?”

In Chhattisgarh however, AFSPA has never been in operation.

Modi said, “Today during the Lok Sabha elections, there is a clear picture in front of the nation. This picture is of intent. The Congress is fighting to make their own party win these elections. We are fighting to make the country win. Congress and their colleagues are fighting to loot the earnings of the people. We are fighting to use every penny wisely. Congress and their colleagues are fighting to give a free hand to terrorists and separatists. We are fighting to give punishment for the crimes committed by terrorists and separatists.”

Click here for more election news

The prime minister went on to add, “The Congress and their colleagues are fighting the election to weaken the country’s army. We are fighting to make the country’s army self-sufficient. Congress and their colleagues are fighting for a majboor Sarkar. We are fighting to make a majboot sarkaar…You have seen in the last five years what a majboot sarkaar means. When a government is solid, then after a terrorist attack, the country does not sit quiet. Ghar me ghuskar ke maarta hai. Tell me, when we gave the torchbearers of terrorism punishment, then were you proud or not? Did your chest swell with pride or not? You wanted this only? I did the right thing?”

Modi said that there were many indicators that the Congress was set to be wiped out, chief among them the decision of Rahul Gandhi, who he referred to as “Naamdaar”, declaring that he would fight from Wayanad as well as Amethi. “Naamdaar has left the seat he thought was a part of his legacy, it is such a state that he has to migrate from there too. Can you imagine how much despair there will be? The election has just started and they are leaving the field…Congress has a fault in its intention. They have a universe of middlemen that they have created. Because of their lack of intent, even in their purchase of helicopters, they did not stop eating something. There is a problem of intent, which is why the naamdaar parivaar of the Congress is out on bail today,” he said.

Speaking as he was in a state where the BJP had just lost the Vidhan Sabha elections three months ago, Modi said that the Congress had spread a web of lies to emerge victorious, and pointedly said that any vote in the Lok Sabha election, was a “vote for Modi.” “Whatever vote you give to the BJP, will make me stronger, and will make a BJP government at the centre. When you push the button of the lotus, your vote for the lotus will go straight into the account of Modi”, he said.