‘Worried’ Sharad Pawar says had to let go of Modi’s finger

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday once again said that he was “worried” as to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once called him his mentor in politics, would do next. “Modi says he came into politics holding my finger. But now I am worried. I had to let go of this finger now,” Pawar said at a public meeting in Borivali West in Mumbai North constituency.

Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar is contesting against BJP’s sitting MP Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North constituency, which will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Modi had said that he came into politics “holding Pawar’s finger” while sharing dais with the NCP supremo at a function in Pune district in 2016.

Speaking at the event minutes before the campaigning ended on Saturday, Pawar questioned Modi for criticising the Nehru-Gandhi family. “I don’t know if he is well versed with India’s history. He questions Jawaharlal Nehru, who worked for country’s freedom; criticises mother-son (Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi) who lost their lives for this country.” Click here for more election news

Pawar added, “Who introduced the mobile phones you are carrying today? It was Rajiv Gandhi.” On PM’s rally in Mumbai, Pawar said Modi shied away from highlighting what he did as the prime minister. “Modi held a meeting at BKC ground, it was expected of him to give a report card of what he did in the last five years. Instead, he heaped praises for Mumbai. Mumbai residents are not fools, it is our right to know what promises he (Modi) fulfilled,” the NCP chief said.

Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra chief minister, said: “Electors should not worry about development, but about curtailment of freedom of speech and losing democracy under the present government. If people speak against one man (Modi), they are branded traitors. The present government is telling you what to do, what to watch, what to eat.”

The Mumbai North seat is considered to be a BJP stronghold. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Gopal Shetty had defeated Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam by over 4.46 lakh votes.