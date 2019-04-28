Mumbai: Webcast at 260 out of 357 critical polling centres in island city

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) has identified 357 polling centres in the island city as critical. To avoid any untoward incident and hindrance for voters on polling day, city Collector Shivaji Jondhale, who is also the Chief Election Officer for Mumbai city district, said on Saturday that out of the total critical polling centres, 260 will be under webcast. In all, 24.56 lakh voters will vote at 3,100 polling centres in the island city on Monday.

Officials said that the polling centres have been declared critical on the basis of past incidents. “For example, at many places, complaints of bogus voting were received. In some cases, people had voted in the name of dead people. Also, polling centres where clashes were reported, have been marked as critical. Areas like Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Bhendi Bazar and Dongari are in the critical list. Additional security arrangements have been made at these centres,” said an official from the city collectorate.

The election department has warned candidates not to use social media to campaign as campaigning has already ended. “If we find any party still campaigning on social media, we will send it a notice for violating the model code of conduct (MCC),” Jondhale told mediapersons.

He added, “Ninety immobile squads, 120 flying squads and 90 video teams will be deployed to check violation of MCC. Over 11,500 police and election officials would be deployed.” The EC has seized suspicious money worth Rs 18.14 crore, Jondhale said.

Further, the EC has arranged vehicles to take the disabled to polling booths. “As many as 2,198 disabled people have contacted the election department through the helpline number and app and sought vehicles to take them to polling booths,” said Jondhale.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, in a statement, said that 40,400 security personnel, including 6,000 homeguards, will be on duty across the city on Monday. In all, 10,073 booths are being set up in 1,492 locations.

Since March 11, when the model of conduct was imposed, the police have seized 391 illegal weapons and 2,648 litres of alcohol worth Rs 10.39 lakh. Out is 510 cases registered in the city, accused in 187 possession cases were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Also, 209.9 kg of illegal drugs worth over Rs 40 crore have been seized.

A total of 18 electoral offenses cases have been registered in the city. “In the backdrop of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, security has been beefed up across the city,” the statement added.