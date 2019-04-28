Mumbai: We have lost our land, our houses, possibly our chidren’s future too, say residents

As Mumbai and the satellite towns around it are experiencing the political frenzy, Uran taluka, which is home to India’s largest container terminal Jawaharlal Nehru Port, has remained untouched from the campaign heat. With just a day to go before elections, local residents lament about how their issues did not resonate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“We are surrounded by projects that are important not just for Mumbai but for the entire country. We support progress but why are we forgotten?” said Vaibhav Madhvi, a resident of Rajbunder village on the island of Gharapuri, also known as Elephanta island. He added, “Four big floodlights were set up on the island. But none of them is working as the gram panchayat doesn’t have the budget to pay for the electricity. The government is about to put up streetlights near the jetty, but that’s just for the tourists. What about us?”

The three villages in Gharapuri, part of Uran taluka, have one polling booth, in the only school, in Rajbunder village. The islanders, most of whom have left their house for good – evident by the many locked doors and ruining houses in the village – managed to get electricity in 2018 from Ulwe node using underwater cables. Radhabai Gharat is still amazed by the spectacle of electricity through the day, her son Vignesh, not so much. He complained: “The electricity keeps tripping. Although there isn’t load shedding, but electricity keeps going every few hours. Even then, the tax and other charges are so high that our electricity bill goes into ten thousands, even if we use basic items. What use is the electricity then?”

Unlike the rest of Maharashtra, the island has no shortage of water as three sweet water wells in Rajbunder village take care of that. But everything else has to be brought from the city. “If someone has a fever or is bitten by a monkey or a snake, it’s like a death sentence for them. We feel like we are existing in the past,” Madhav Koli, a shopkeeper said. While the ruling Shiv Sena sarpanch has done work, it is too little too late, residents claim. “After the Swachh Bharat scheme, washrooms were built for villagers and tourists alike. It took just one rainy season to destroy them,” said Madhav, pointing at the ruins, washrooms with no roofs and broken doors.

The area that falls under the Maval constituency is represented by Sena’s sitting MP Shrirang Barne, who will be facing off against NCP’s Parth Pawar, the son of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Click here for more election news

Residents of Uran, however, claim that most of the leaders have been absent from the area. “We have hardly seen the leaders. The local politicians come and promise better infrastructure for their party members,” Ashwini Koli, a housewife, said. The villagers, primarily fishermen and boat owners, claim they have stopped eating fish. “After an incident last year when an oil container had caught fire in Butcher island, the fish that we get is not suitable for consumption. I only sell 10 per cent of what I used to three to four years back,” said Hari Koli, a fisherman. While the pollution levels have increased, the quantity of fish has decreased in the area, with JNPT traffic creating further problems, local residents claim. “Political parties have failed to start any job creation avenues. If we want to change, the only option is to leave. But where do we go?” asked Hari.

The JNPT, biggest port in terms of container handling, has its own share of problems, residents of Nhava Sheva claim. “The vehicles carrying containers jam the roads, and with no street lights, several accidents occur in the region. We can’t step out of our houses at night for fear of either getting mugged or run over by a heavy vehicle,” said Govind Tandel, a resident of the area. He added, “We don’t want to vote for someone who thinks of this area as just a port. People still live here and the Bhumiputras have nowhere else to go.”

The residents of the villages closer to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport have decided not to vote for the ruling party this time around. “We have lost our land, our houses, possibly our children’s future too. That is a lesson learnt by supporting the wrong people. Our livelihood and our land is the major issue for us this election,” said Prem Patil, a resident of one of the villages that had to be displaced for the Navi Mumbai airport. He added: “This is the last time we vote for this area, as our addresses and possibly our constituency will change by the next election. We want to ensure that the incumbent MP does not win again.”