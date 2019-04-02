Mumbai: Villagers wary of stepping out to cast vote as civic officials test buildings to use as polling booths

CIVIC AUTHORITIES in Dahanu tehsil, Palghar district, are scouting for buildings that can withstand tremors, to set up polling stations for the Lok Sabha election that will be held here on April 29.

More than 327 polling booths are being set up in Talasari and Dahanu talukas for the election. “We have visited every structure that is going to be a polling booth along with experts from IIT and our own agencies. We have ensured that the buildings, mostly school premises, are secure and stable. We checked exits and other contingency options, and complied with the checklist before assigning them as polling stations,” said district collector Prashant Narnaware.

The collector’s office and the EC have also prepared an action plan in event of an earthquake while voting is on. “Geologists have examined the area and have also alerted all of our teams, be it healthcare, official or law enforcement, even the RAF (Rapid Action Force) is on standby. We are prepared for mass evacuation and any other situation in event of a big earthquake during polling,” Narnaware said.

Police are also gearing up for the election as not only will they be called in for law enforcement, but also crowd management.

“We are focusing on villages where the tremors are more common. Our bandobast will ensure that not too many people crowd the entry and exit. Our priority is a peaceful election,” said a senior police officer.

On Sunday evening, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in one of the two successive jolts in Sakhare village, the possible epicentre.

“The shock waves travelled far as the epicentre was just 10 km below the earth,” said an official from the disaster management team, adding, “it was definitely bigger than the regular jolts, but it didn’t cause any damage.”

“Many experts have visited and checked our work for the upcoming election. We are now giving out tarpaulin and bamboo poles to anyone who requests as opposed to earlier, when we were giving them out to the poor. We are also encouraging people to set up shelters in a manner that the booth will be accessible to them,” Narnaware said.

The polling booths, including the zilla parishad school and other government buildings, were tested by different teams to ensure that they were strong, sources said.

“We are sure that if there are minor earthquakes, which have become a daily phenomenon now, the building will not suffer any damage. Otherwise too, all these buildings have a strong base and their roofs aren’t showing any cracks or signs of damage or stress,” said tehsildar Rahul Sarang.

While the authorities are focusing on villagers’ safety, activists and politicians in the area are worried about the voter turnout.

“It is difficult to convince people to leave their shelters and walk a few kilometres when the ground jolts every few hours. However, we are hopeful that people will turn out to cast their vote,” said Amit Ghoda, a social activist from Dahanu.

However, the voters themselves are still in a state of confusion. While a majority of them are now accustomed to the tremors, they are unsure of whether they will venture out to the polling stations.

“I don’t want to leave my children home, just to cast a vote. Even if we leave the booths early, it might take hours for us to return. But I know the importance of casting my vote. I will follow the other women,” said Veena Solanki, a resident of Haladpada village.