Mumbai: Turnout dips in Thane; Palghar and Bhiwandi witness a rise

IN MUMBAI’S neighbourhood Palghar and Bhiwandi, which voted in the fourth phase of polls on Monday, witnessed a rise in poll percentage when compared to the 2014 elections. But Thane was an exception, which saw a turnout of 49.95 per cent.

While Palghar had recorded 62.91 per cent polling last time, this year the turnout was around 64.09 per cent. This was despite several complaints from Vasai and Nallasopara, where people couldn’t find their names on the electoral rolls.

In Bhiwandi, 53.68 per cent turnout was recorded against last year's 51.62 per cent. Highest turnout was witnessed in Bhiwandi's rural areas.

In Thane, the poll percentage recorded was 49.95, down from 50.87 per cent in 2014. However, voters in Thane had to face several problems — right from missing names to defunct EVMs. At LIC Bhawan in Luiswadi, an EVM stopped working twice. “Every time this happens, there is at least half-hour delay. I have been waiting for an hour now,” said Minakshi Gadge, a voter.

In Kasarwadavli, the Muchala college polling booth was mismanaged, voters alleged. “I had come around 11 am. It’s 4 pm now, and the queue has just gotten longer. I think we will go back,” said Surekha Rishi, a resident. Many who had waited for hours left without voting. A Bhole, the zonal officer of the polling booth, said the chaos was the result of a huge crowd.

Both Thane and Palghar saw Sakhi centres, where the polling booths are managed by all-women staff. However, in Thane, disabled voters claimed they received no help from officials. “We had to arrange our own rickshaw and wheelchair. No one helped us at the polling booth,” said a 28-year-old at Waghbil.

At Boisar in Palghar, inside the Tarapur Atomic Energy Plant’s residential society, a booth was manned by four disabled officials.