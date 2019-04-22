Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Shiv Sena gets UP Deputy CM to woo north Indians, Congress ropes in wrestler Narsingh Yadavhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-mumbai-shiv-sena-gets-up-deputy-cm-to-woo-north-indians-congress-ropes-in-wrestler-narsingh-yadav-5687635/

Mumbai: Shiv Sena gets UP Deputy CM to woo north Indians, Congress ropes in wrestler Narsingh Yadav

The Mumbai North West constituency has three lakh north Indians concentrated in Dindoshi, Jogeshwari (East), Versova and Goregaon.

mumbai, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls, maharashtra elections, elections in maharashtra, mumbai north west, shiv sena, bjp, congress, voters, uttar pradehs, up deputy cm, dinesh sharma, narsingh yadav, wrestler narsingh yadav, sanjay nirupam, mumbai news, election news, indian express news
BJP-Shiv Sena brought in UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma while the Congress roped in Commonwealth gold medallist Narsingh Yadav to support Sanjay Nirupam. (Representational Image)

With the election fervour scaling up, BJP-Shiv Sena brought in Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma while the Congress roped in wrestler Narsingh Yadav to woo north Indian voters.

“North Indians are politically active and aware citizens. In Maharashtra, they voted for the BJP during Lok Sabha polls, and then again during Assembly elections. We need their support once again to take our cause of development forward,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

The Mumbai North West constituency has three lakh north Indians concentrated in Dindoshi, Jogeshwari (East), Versova and Goregaon. Click here for more election news

On Sunday, Sharma interacted with autorickshaw drivers and hawkers apart from holding three public meetings in north Indian pockets in Ghatkopar, Prem Nagar (Goregaon) and Kurar village (Malad). The Congress roped in Commonwealth gold medallist Narsingh Yadav to support Sanjay Nirupam. The wrestler, who is currently facing a four-year ban, visited Yadav Nagar in Jogeshwari where a lot of north Indians come to wrestle.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: At Dharavi rally, Uddhav Thackeray mounts veiled attack on Raj
2 MNS gets permission to hold rally in Mumbai tomorrow
3 On campaign trail with BJP candidate Girish Bapat: ‘Trust people of my city, confident that they know who to choose’