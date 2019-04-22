Mumbai: Shiv Sena gets UP Deputy CM to woo north Indians, Congress ropes in wrestler Narsingh Yadav

With the election fervour scaling up, BJP-Shiv Sena brought in Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma while the Congress roped in wrestler Narsingh Yadav to woo north Indian voters.

“North Indians are politically active and aware citizens. In Maharashtra, they voted for the BJP during Lok Sabha polls, and then again during Assembly elections. We need their support once again to take our cause of development forward,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

The Mumbai North West constituency has three lakh north Indians concentrated in Dindoshi, Jogeshwari (East), Versova and Goregaon. Click here for more election news

On Sunday, Sharma interacted with autorickshaw drivers and hawkers apart from holding three public meetings in north Indian pockets in Ghatkopar, Prem Nagar (Goregaon) and Kurar village (Malad). The Congress roped in Commonwealth gold medallist Narsingh Yadav to support Sanjay Nirupam. The wrestler, who is currently facing a four-year ban, visited Yadav Nagar in Jogeshwari where a lot of north Indians come to wrestle.