Mumbai records a three-decade high voter turnout, overall 57% in 17 seats

Elections to the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai witnessed an average of 55 per cent voter turnout on Monday, the highest in a Lok Sabha election since 1989. In another first, since 1989, each of the six constituencies also breached the 50 per cent-turnout mark.

In seven Lok Sabha polls, held since 1989, the voting percentage in the maximum city had crossed the 50-per cent mark only twice — in 1998 with 50.36 per cent and 2014 with 51 per cent polling.

Across Maharashtra, the average voters’ turnout for the 17 seats that went to polls in the fourth phase was 57 per cent. In 2014, these seats had registered 55.59 per cent polling. Click here for more election news

In Mumbai, the highest turnout of 59.32 per cent was recorded in the city’s North constituency, a BJP stronghold. This was at least six percentage point higher than the turnout recorded in 2014 general elections, when 53.07 per cent votes were cast. With a substantial Gujarati-speaking middle-class population, the BJP had won from the constituency with second highest margin in India that year.

The Mumbai North East seat recorded 56.31 per cent polling, which is nearly 4.61 percentage point higher than 2014. Several pockets of the constituency, also represented by the BJP in the outgoing Lok Sabha, have a sizeable Gujarati and Marwari population.

In Mumbai South Central, where over 35 per cent of voters are Muslims or Dalits, and Mumbai North Central, also with a sizeable Muslim and Christian population, the turnout was 55.35 per cent and 52.84 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai South, where the elite share space with the urban poor, recorded the lowest turnout of 52.15 per cent, which was slightly lower than that recorded in 2014.

The Indian Express, which had traveled across the state, found voters in the pockets with dominant Gujarati population most responsive to the election rhetoric. In the Marathi heartland, especially in Magathane near Dahisar, Charkop, Gorai and Dadar, where Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena holds a sway, people seemed to be in a mood for decisive vote, but it remains to be seen if the votes translates in favour of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

While the MNS did not contest, Raj Thackeray has been a key campaigner in Maharashtra, with his anti-Modi rhetoric drawing big crowds. Thackeray, however, had refrained from seeking votes in favour of any candidate or a party.

Incidentally, even as the Congress-NCP grand alliance is banking on retention of traditional votes among Dalits and consolidation of minority votes, the BJP is already claiming victory with voting in Gujarati-dominated areas outperforming the traditional high-voting North Indian belts in some segments.

“The Modi wave has now turned into a Modi tsunami, which will claim the Congress. We will sweep the election,” BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar said. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora, however, was more circumspect. “The voters are the real heroes of this election. I thank them for strengthening our democracy today.”

Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer Ashwani Kumar attributed the good voter turnout to “increased awareness among voters and a clean up of voter rolls.” Mumbai had crossed the 50 per cent polling mark in the Assembly polls in 2014 and later in 2017 during the municipality polls.

Meanwhile, Nandurbar in north Maharashtra recorded the highest 67.64 per cent voting on Monday, while Kalyan near Mumbai saw the lowest — 44.27 per cent. Voting figures for other seats are: Dhule 57.29 per cent, Dindori 64.24 per cent, Nashik 55.41 per cent, Palghar 64.09 per cent, Bhiwandi 53.68 per cent, Thane 49.95 per cent, Mawal 59.12 per cent, Shirur 59.55 per cent and Shirdi 60.42 per cent.

For all the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the percentage this time was 60.68, almost similar to that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which saw 60.32 per cent polling, poll officials said.