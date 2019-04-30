Mumbai: Purandare stadium still out of bound, residents vote for NOTA

To send out a strong message to political parties over the unresolve Dr N A Purandare Stadium issue, several residents in Dadar (East), in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency, claimed to have pressed NOTA button on Monday.

Advertising

Residents in the locality have been fighting to save the iconic stadium, presently accessible to all residents, from being converted into a “members-only” club by the BMC. The civic body has planned to turn the stadium into a state-of-the-art stadium-cum-gymnasium for doctors of the BMC-run KEM Hospital. Click here for more election news

Sudhir Phatak of Purandare Bachao Samiti said they have been campaigning against the BMC’s move for two years. “Around 4,000 people have voted for NOTA. This is just beginning.”