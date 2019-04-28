Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Priyanka Chaturvedi appointed as deputy leader of Shiv Senahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-mumbai-priyanka-chaturvedi-appointed-as-deputy-leader-of-shiv-sena-5698582/

Mumbai: Priyanka Chaturvedi appointed as deputy leader of Shiv Sena

A Shiv Sena leader said Priyanka Chaturvedi is only the second non-Maharashtrian deputy leader in the party after Rajkumar Bafna.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls, mumbai elections, election in mumbai, priyanka chaturvedi, congress, shiv sena, maharashtra, uddhav thackeray, aditya thackeray, election news, indian express news
Last week, Chaturvedi had resigned from the Congress after expressing her displeasure over the reinstatement of party workers who had “misbehaved” with her. (Source: File)

A week after joining the party, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi as a deputy leader of the party.

A Sena leader said Chaturvedi is only the second non-Maharashtrian deputy leader in the party after Rajkumar Bafna. “It also indicates that a North Indian has been given a prominent post in the party. It might also have an impact during the voting on Monday,” a leader said, adding that Chaturvedi has been campaigning for Sena candidates for the last few days along with Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Click here for more election news

Last week, Chaturvedi had resigned from the Congress after expressing her displeasure over the reinstatement of party workers who had “misbehaved” with her.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM muzzling voice of people, says Priyanka Gandhi Barabanki
2 Mumbai: Webcast at 260 out of 357 critical polling centres in island city
3 Mumbai: Congress accuses Poonam Mahajan of ‘wilful’ default of over Rs 67-crore loans