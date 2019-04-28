Mumbai: Priyanka Chaturvedi appointed as deputy leader of Shiv Sena

A week after joining the party, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi as a deputy leader of the party.

A Sena leader said Chaturvedi is only the second non-Maharashtrian deputy leader in the party after Rajkumar Bafna. “It also indicates that a North Indian has been given a prominent post in the party. It might also have an impact during the voting on Monday,” a leader said, adding that Chaturvedi has been campaigning for Sena candidates for the last few days along with Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Last week, Chaturvedi had resigned from the Congress after expressing her displeasure over the reinstatement of party workers who had “misbehaved” with her.