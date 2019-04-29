Mumbai: Popular as picnic spot, Arnala fort residents excited to vote today

IN VASAI, Arnala fort’s Election Zonal Officer Manohar Kedare (50) has been running around to ensure all of his team members have arrived. “It is imperative that we leave together, with all the items. There are very few ways to get there,” he says.

Arnala fort, an island, 8 miles from the mainland that falls under the Palghar constituency, is accessible only by a boat. The election officials, armed with voters lists, stationary and the VVPAT machines, boarded a boat on Sunday afternoon to facilitate polling on the island by setting up two polling booths at a school there, for the over 1,700 registered voters on Monday. Kedare has one instruction for his team, don’t let any harm come to the equipment. “If you fall, I will jump in to save you. But ensure that the equipment doesn’t get wet,” he says with a chuckle.

The team of nine people that left in a 25-seater boat comprises of some who have only been to Arnala for a picnic. Ratnashree Mankar, a member of the team said, “I am very excited as I have only been there for picnic. Being part of the election team, that too amidst the media coverage, is sure to make my friends and relatives jealous.”

Kedare, a senior Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation employee, along with other team members, packed items they would need into waterproof boxes. “We want to take everything at once. I will stay at the island till late Monday evening and then get the boat back,” he said. The boats have been booked months in advance, officials claimed. “Everything for the island is checked and confirmed and checked again. If we forget something, we will have to travel a distance of 30 km to the Vasai tehsil office,” said one of the booth officials. Click here for more election news

The excitement of conducting elections at a “picnic spot” is amplified by the fact that the entire process is video recorded as per protocol. “The Election Commission hired drones this time to record the journey. It was the first time and thus very interesting for all of us,” Kedare said. A white drone followed the boat from the beach to the island. The entire process does not go by smoothly as the officials have to get into waist-deep water to get into the boats. “There is no jetty here, despite this being the only means of transport for the island,” said an official from the Palghar collector’s office.

The team takes nearly 15 minutes to reach the island. On the island, arrival of “elections” are a much anticipated event. Kids gather on the shore as officials weave their way through the sandy beach and narrow alleyways between the houses and make their way to the middle school located just behind the fort. “It is nice to see that we are not forgotten by the country. This is a proof of that,” said Arun Medh (62). Jayashree Medh, who sells dried fish in Vasai, said: “I will not go to work tomorrow until I cast my vote. It is important that we vote, as the government has made it so easy for us.”

Despite the positive outlook of the residents, the region has had almost no campaigning. “We don’t have a hospital, or a market. There is just a school. Our economy is dependent on fishing and tourism, but that is scanty too,” said Akshay Tandel, a first time voter. “Still, none of the major candidates came to the area. Only their aides did and made promises they can’t fulfill,” he added.

Sitting MP and Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Gavit and Baliram Jadhav from Bahujan Vikas Aghadi are seen as the front runners in the Palghar constituency.GARGI VERMA