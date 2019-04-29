Mumbai: Polls a litmus test for BJP star campaigner Devendra Fadnavis

At the end of 87 poll rallies across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis now faces the litmus test.

As the state goes for the fourth and final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, the big question is, will Fadnavis, who took charge of BJP’s campaign, deliver the ambitious target of Mission 45 in Maharashtra?

The question is important as the Lok Sabha results will be significant for the Assembly polls later this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are looking to Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats — second highest after Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats — to make up for any shortfalls in other states.

At the end of the campaign, Fadnavis exuded high optimism, and believes his four and a half year rule, in which he undertook several development works, will stand the BJP in good stead in the Lok Sabha polls. “Hold on and await the surprise, the 2019 Lok Sabha results will be better than the 2014 Lok Sabha results,” he said.

In the last elections, the Shiv Sena-BJP-Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana alliance together won 42 seats. The BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena 18 seats. The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana bagged one seat. The Congress was restricted to two seats and NCP to four seats. Click here for more election news

According to a BJP insider, “The directives from the central leadership to Fadnavis was loud and clear: to ensure the Sena-BJP alliance retains its electoral base. It was clear that Maharashtra would provide the necessary cushion with the second highest number of seats to cover up losses, if any, in UP.”

The chief minister’s efforts to make inroads in western Maharashtra by poaching on Congress-NCP families was a gamble, whose results will become clear only on May 23, when the election results are declared. “In politics, every party adopts multiple strategies to strengthen its own base. It is not a phenomenon confined to just the BJP. Moreover, the BJP has not coerced anybody to quit the parent party and join the BJP. Sujay Vikhe-Patil (Congress) and Ranjit Mohite-Patil (NCP) voluntarily took the decision, which was honoured by the party,” Fadnavis told The Indian Express.

BJP political managers said the decision to replace sitting MP Kirit Somaiyya in Mumbai with Manoj Kotak at the eleventh hour under Sena pressure was another gamble, which put off party workers.

Sena’s ability to deliver in alliance with the BJP will also count. BJP poll managers indicate they did not anticipate the level of anti-incumbency against the Sena in parts of Maharashtra. And it required greater efforts in the campaign undertaken by Fadnavis, they said. The Sena, which had been critical of the BJP for the last five years, was roped into an alliance only through the initiative of Fadnavis.

Justifying the decision, the BJP believed any attempt to leave them out of the alliance would mean adding one more political rival. In an election where every single seat counts, the strategy was to unite like-minded political parties making Hindutva and Modi a common cause.