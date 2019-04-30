Mumbai: Police complaint against Shiv Sena MLC for poll code violation

Police have lodged a complaint against a Shiv Sena MLC for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, hours before polling began in Palghar. Meanwhile, Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak’s aide also filed an FIR against members of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and Vasai Virar Mayor Rupesh Jadhav for allegedly manhandling the Sena members.

According to Tulinj police inspector Daniel Ben, the police and Election Commission’s flying squad found Phatak at the campaigning office of Sena’s Palghar candidate Rajendra Gavit around midnight on April 28. “The car belonging to Phatak was found near the campaigning office, which violated the code of conduct. Cash amounting to Rs 67,000 was found in the car,” a police officer claimed. “I have filed a written complaint and the incident has been video-recorded by the flying squad,” Ben said.

However, Phatak’s personal assistant Ajinkya Gaonkar filed an FIR against BVA members and Jadhav.

“Phatak had come to the area as he was alerted about some issue in the voters’ list. While Phatak was talking to other leaders, more than 60 BVA members and Jadhav reached the spot and started threatening us,” Gaonkar said in his complaint.

According to Gaonkar, the BVA workers threatened to smash the car and forced Phatak and his team inside the car. “We were manhandled and held hostage inside the car,” the complaint said.

No arrests have been made yet. Both Gavit and BVA candidate Baliram Jadhav were unavailable for comments and didn’t respond to phone calls.