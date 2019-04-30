Mumbai: Patients at Chembur hospital cast vote, with some help

At least four patients admitted to a Chembur hospital cast their votes after the hospital provided an ambulance, medical staff and emergency kit.

N K Iyer (71), who recently underwent a surgery for head injury, said, “I had a clot in the brain that required an operation. As I was feeling fine and hospital staff were checking if anyone wanted to vote, I immediately said ‘yes’.”

“Initially, we were surprised he wanted to vote as he has just undergone a surgery. But then we sent an ambulance with him to the booth,” said Dr Ajit Mishra. “Only those completely stable and at no risk were encouraged to vote,” he added.

Director Dr Roy Patankar said of seven patients fit to leave the hospital to vote, four agreed. Click here for more election news

At Shree Ram Welfare Society’s High School in Andheri West, four Scouts and Guides students were deputed to assist disabled and elderly voters.

Among the disabled voters at the school was acclaimed foot artist Ramakrishnan Narayanaswamy, who is based in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, at Shri B P K Sahakari Vidya Mandir in Tardeo, there were no wheelchair available for senior citizens. “We took a wheelchair from our society and provided it to the polling booth,” said Suresh Seth, of Arvind Kunj, a society just outside the polling centre.