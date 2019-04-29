Mumbai: Parties use ‘informal’ routes, ‘personal touch’ to woo voters

A DAY before polling and a day after formal campaigning ended for the fourth phase of elections, candidates lent a “personal touch” to their canvassing to woo voters.

A number of candidates and their polling officers attempted to connect with voters, inquiring whether they had been apprised of their booth number or if they had received polling slips. Some veteran candidates even began contacting voters in their constituency over the phone, urging them to vote for their side.

A contender for one the seats in Mumbai said he and his supporters held secret corner meetings inside building premises almost immediately after the campaign deadline ended at 5.30 pm on Saturday. This went on till Sunday evening. “In a tough fight, a few votes can mean the difference between victory and defeat. As reaching out to voters individually is important, we are contacting people over the phone,” said an incumbent MP.

On Sunday, the focus for all the parties was to ensure that “loyal” voters turn out in big numbers. The spotlight was on booth managers.

“Each of our booth managers has been tasked with the job of reaching out to 100 families,” said a senior BJP leader from Mumbai North East. Poll managers from all parties also kicked off the process of securing booth-wise voter feedback from local party workers. Private WhatsApp messages were being circulated as an indirect campaigning tool.

Election commission officials said vigilance had been stepped up to curb the use of unethical election practices, including distribution of money, liquor or use of muscle power to influence voters.