Mumbai: Names missing from rolls leave voters miffed

It was 1994 when Ninaben Patel, now a senior citizen, had got her voter ID card made. On Monday, as her husband and son cast their votes at a polling booth in Jogeshwari, she kept waiting for the electoral officers to find her name on the rolls.

“I have been sitting here since 9 am, but even after three hours they (the officials) have not found my name anywhere on the electoral rolls,” Patel, who was adamant not to leave the booth without casting her vote, said.

At RC Gokhale School poll booth in Borivali West, election officials told Bindu Gala (49) and Kundan Sutar (55) to fill Form 6 — application for inclusion of name in electoral rolls — and vote the next time. “I had cast my vote in 2014, but today when I went to the poll booth, the officials asked me to fill Form 6 and vote the next time,” Gala told The Indian Express. Click here for more election news

Security guard Lalchand Yadav and tailor Samarjeet Singh had carried their voter ID cards to their poll booth, only to find their names were missing. “The EC officers said nothing can be done. We have been waiting for two hours, but it seems we will have to return without voting,” Yadav, who had his voter ID card made way back in 1994, said.

Like Patel, Gala and Yadav, several citizens who had come out in large numbers to vote across the six constituencies across Mumbai expressed disappointment after they had to return without voting on Monday as their names were not found on electoral rolls. While the polling percentage in some constituencies exceeded figures recorded in 2014, sources say, the polling percentage could be better had their been no glitches in the electoral rolls.

Mumbai recorded 51.11 per cent voting on Monday. In 2014, the voting percentage was 51.59.

In Mumbai North the poll percentage was recorded at 59.32 , followed by Mumbai North East (56.31 per cent), Mumbai South Central (55.35 per cent), Mumbai North West ( 54.71 per cent), Mumbai North Central (52.84 per cent) and Mumbai South (52.15 per cent).

In Andheri West, delivery agent Shivpujan Singh visited three polling stations to look for his name on the voters’ list. “This is the last centre. If I don’t find my name here, I’ll return home,” he said while wiping off the perspiration from face. “I took time off from work to vote and the government can’t ensure that our names are on the voter’s list.”

Like Singh, 63-year-old Ratnakar Gajare also spent most of Monday afternoon driving all over Juhu to locate his name on the electoral rolls at the four polling stations here. At each booth it was the same drill — a scan through the rolls and then disappointment.

“In a democracy this is not right, I have been voting in municipal corporation, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections for many years. I do not know what has gone wrong in the last four-and-half years. It is as if the government suspects us of being Congress supporters,” the retired deputy general manager of finance at Mazgaon Docks Limited said outside Ma Kanbai Vidyadham, a polling centre in Juhu. Earlier, Gajare had made unsuccessful trips to Nanavati School in Vile Parle, which has been his polling station, and a couple of other centres in Juhu.

At the 120-year-old Zainabia Building in Bhendi Bazar, residents claimed that their names had “disappeared” from the voters’ list. Sayed Ahmad Ali Sardar Ali (69), a resident of the building, said he had voted in the BMC election in 2017, but today, when he went to the polling station, officials told him that his name was not on the voters’ list.

There are more than 100 residents living in the 28 flats of the building, and none of them could find their names on the list. Residents called it an “conspiracy” as they had earlier refused to be a part of a redevelopment project.

“One of the polling agents said that we don’t have Zainabia building’s name. Also, he pointed out that my name is not there, as I have an old voter ID (MT). All the voters’ names, with election IDs of the MT series have been deleted,” Sayed said.

Akshay Shah, a resident of Kandivali, said, “I voted in 2017 BMC election, and then in 2014 general and assembly elections from the same polling centre in Kandivali. I haven’t changed my address in last 20 years, but now my name is not on the list. My parents and grandparents cast their vote from the same centre, but I can’t find my name. And there is no explanation for this.”

Mohan Joshi, 33, had accompanied his father, who suffers from paralysis, to their polling station at Aspee Nutan School. “My father had cast his vote from this booth in the past, but his name was missing from the electoral list this time. We were told to check at other centres,” he said.

Claiming that there was a possibility of the deletion of names from voters’ list in cases of redevelopment of buildings, an official from the Chief Electoral Officer said, “We need look at it case-wise. But there is a possibility that the names might have been deleted in cases where the people have been shifted due to the redevelopment of the buildings or given alternate accommodation.”

Another official said that the deletion of the names take place only after following due process for it.