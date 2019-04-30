Mumbai: Kalyan at bottom of polling list

Toggle Menu
While Kalyan had witnessed 42.94 per cent of polling in 2014, the figure this time was 44.27 per cent. The final voting figures are expected on Tuesday.

Many voters blamed the EC officials for the low turnout as several found their names missing from the electoral rolls. (Representational Image)

EVEN AS the approximate voter turnout recorded in Kalyan at 6 pm showed a 1.33 percentage point increase from 2014, the constituency recorded the lowest voting percentage among the 17 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on Monday. While Kalyan had witnessed 42.94 per cent of polling in 2014, the figure this time was 44.27 per cent. The final voting figures are expected on Tuesday.

Many voters blamed the EC officials for the low turnout as several found their names missing from the electoral rolls.

When Abhishek Bhaduriya (37), a mechanical engineer from Kalyan (East), arrived at the polling booth in Ganesh Vidyamandir School with his parents, he found his and his mother’s name missing from the rolls. “Our right to vote has also been taken away now,” said Abhishek. Click here for more election news

Having voted from Kalyan for the last two Lok Sabha elections, Rouchit, a chartered accountant also found himself sailing in the same boat.

Yogesh Patil and wife Janvi traveled three hours from Saphale to Titwala to vote. “We took a train around 8.30 am from Saphale but managed to vote around 12.10 pm,” said Yogesh.

Krunal Mehta (28) flew from Dubai to Dombivali to cast his first vote. On April 20, he came to know that his name is in the electoral rolls. He applied for leave from office and arrived home on April 27. “How can I miss my first election?” he asked.

The Kalyan seat, won in 2014 by Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, has a north Indian population of around 4 lakh. While 28 candidates are in the fray, the contest seems to be narrowed down between Shinde and NCP’s Babaji Patil.

