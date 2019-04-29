Constituency Watch, Kalyan: 2.5 lakh Agri voters key as Sena’s Shrikant Shinde takes on NCP’s Babaji Patil

The NCP and Shiv Sena are battling over the Agri community votes in Kalyan, which goes to polls on Monday. While Sena’s Shrikant Shinde claimed that he is not making caste an issue, NCP candidate Babaji Patil said Shinde doesn’t care about the community.

Agris constitute 2.5 lakh voters of the total 19 lakh electorate in Kalyan.

“Patil being a member of Agri community has an understanding of the issues faced by the community. The residents of 27 villages around Kalyan have already given their support to Patil,” said an NCP leader working with Patil in Kalyan. Patil had accused Shinde of overlooking the community and disrespecting the community, in a press conference earlier. However, Shinde had denied the accusation and had claimed that Sena had been the sole supporter of the community, in the past. Click here for more election news

Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, formed in 2008, has six assembly segments, including Ambernath, which is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste, Ulhasnagar, Dombivali, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra-Kalwa. While Mumbra Kalwa is a stronghold of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, the seat has been won by Sena in the past two general elections.

“There are several issues in the region, right from the poor transportation and infrastructure to rampant illegal industrialisation. The dumping grounds and the unchecked pollution are also major issues along with water shortage,” said Amol Paraskar, an Ambernath resident.

Various citizens groups have been voicing their distrust in Sena and Shinde, who they claim have not done much and instead “support the hooligans and industrialists”. In the rural area, 27 villages have already decided to vote against the Sena, claiming that the party neither supported them nor fulfilled the promises made earlier. “Despite their promises of growth centres, nothing has happened. We have been assimilated in the KDMC but there is no infrastructure. We will vote for the NCP in this election, just to ensure that Sena doesn’t win,” said Gulab Vaze from the Sangharsh Samiti.

In Ulhasnagar and Dombivali, where local leaders have stepped up the campaign work for their parties, it is a mixed situation. “While there are flaws in the work of Shinde, he has been a good leader and has worked for the area. He has ensured that basic infrastructure is upgraded in the region,” said Mayur Bhonwal, a resident of Dombivali.

“We have worked for the development of the region and people have seen that. They know that by electing me back, they would ensure that the work that has begun will see its course. I am sure people will support me,” Shrikant Shinde said.

However, the opposition has been claiming that Shinde has done nothing and has worsened the existing infrastructure. “Their leader, Uddhav Thackeray, reached two hours late to a programme in Kalyan, because he was stuck in traffic. If that doesn’t show the reality, I don’t know what will. The public transportation system has died with the roads getting worse with each day. There is no work done, no scheme implemented. People are witnessing the reality and questioning the incumbent MP,” said Jitendra Awhad from the NCP. He added, “Our candidate Babaji Patil is a man connected to the roots, he is connected to the people. He will ensure that their voices and concerns are heard in Delhi, unlike the current leaders who take this job as a sort of vacation in Delhi.”