Mumbai: Gopal Shetty’s show of strength on way to file nomination papers

MANY SUPPORTERS of Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty were dressed as chowkidars at a ‘show of strength’ rally by the leader who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. Shetty led a massive rally from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk in Borivali (West) to Chincholi Bunder, Malad (West), from where he proceeded to the District Collector’s office in Bandra (East).

The party also ensured that supporters from different communities such as Agris, Gujaratis, Kannadigas, Muslims and Catholics came dressed in traditional attire. Shetty first paid tribute to party ideologue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and en route visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali to garland the statue of the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Standing on a decorated truck and waving at pedestrians along the route, Shetty showered petals at intervals. He said he was confident that he will win big as he had worked hard in his 28-year journey from corporator to MP.

Shetty said if voted to power once again, he will focus on housing and redevelopment projects. “We have seen examples that months after being demolished, buildings are not being rebuilt at the required pace. We have been instrumental in widening roads such as Malad-Marve, and will be continuing the trend for Malavani area, among others. We have identified traffic as the biggest issue and are working actively towards solving it in the coming years,” he added. Click here for more election news

Asked for a comment on Congress candidate from his constituency, Urmila Matondkar, he said he respected her and his fight was against the party, which had “misled people with false promises”.

Education minister Vinod Tawde, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA Manisha Chaudhari, MLA Yogesh Sagar, MLA Vilas Potnis, state woman and child welfare minister Vidya Thakur, MLA Pravin Darekar, RPI’s Chintaman Mali, BJP North Mumbai district president Vinod Shelar, among others, joined Shetty.

Alleging that Congress leaders had “misguided” Matondkar by fielding her from the constituency, Tawde said, “Congress Mumbai North president Sanjay Nirupam has deserted the seat and entrapped a woman.”